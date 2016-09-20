Body found in tent at Inverness quarry

POLICE are investigating the discovery of a body in a tent at a quarry in the Highlands.

Police were called to Torvean Quarry in Inverness after a tent was found at a secluded area.

Within the tent officers discovered human remains which appear to have been there for several months or longer.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The identity, age and sex of the deceased person are unknown.

“It is not known how the person died, a post mortem will be held and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“The tent was in a secluded area of the quarry and was a distance away from paths used by the public.

“It appears that the person had been living in this tent for a period of time and it is likely he or she would have been seen by people nearby.”

Police are appealing for anybody who may have seen this tent or occupant, or that has any information that will assist in identifying the person concerned, to contact Inverness Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

