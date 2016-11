The family of a teenager missing from Inverness has been informed after a body was discovered on the Aberdeenshire coast.

Adam Mitchell, 18, was last seen on CCTV in Inverness on 10 November.

A member of the public discovered the body of a man in the sea near St Fergus in Aberdeenshire around 9pm on yesterday evening.

Police Scotland said formal identification is yet to be made but confirmed that Mr Mitchell’s family had been informed.