Body found in search for missing Gorebridge man William Winnik

Police searching for missing Midlothian man William Winnik have discovered his body.

Mr Winnik, 46, last seen leaving an address on Barleyknowe Terrace in Gorebridge around 4.45pm yesterday evening.

Police discovered his body earlier today.

His family have been informed and have asked for privacy to come to terms with their loss.

Officers and the family said they would like to thank the public and media for their support in this appeal.