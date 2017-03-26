Body discovered on Arbroath beach in search for missing teen

The family of a missing teenager reported to have fallen off a cliff have been informed after a body was discovered on a beach.

A member of the public discovered the body on the beach at Victoria Park in Arbroath at around 9.20am on Sunday.

Police said formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of missing 18-year-old Ralph Smith have been told of the discovery.

An air and sea search was sparked after Mr Smith was reported to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs in Angus on February 25.

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams all took part in the search.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently making inquiries and it is confirmed that the body of a male has been recovered.

“The identity of the male has not yet been established, but it not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances

“The family of missing person Ralph Smith from Dundee have been informed of developments.”