Blondie star Debbie Harry reveals she’s ‘totally Scottish’

Punk icon Debbie Harry has revealed she has Scottish ancestry after it emerged she has roots in the Mackenzie clan.

The Blondie frontwoman, 71, was adopted by parents Richard and Catherine Harry when she was three-months-old.

Ms Harry said she tracked down her birth mother in the 1980s but she didn’t want a relationship with the young star.

The singer’s website cities her parents on her original birth certificate as Mackenzie and Trimble, both of which have Scottish origins.

In an interview with Radio X presenter Gordon Smart (who is also Scottish), Ms Harry said: “The star said: “I’m totally Scottish. I’m a Mackenzie.

“I’ve been saying it for years, so, maybe, you know, maybe some people don’t wanna hear that but then again some others do.”

Asked which side of her family the Scottish blood is from, she said: “Ah, god, that I couldn’t really say but I have a feeling it was my mother’s.”

Harry rose to fame in the mid-1970s with new wave band Blondie, scoring hits with Call Me, Denis and Heart of Glass.

