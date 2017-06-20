Biomass outfit Scot Heat & Power unveils growth plans

An Uphall-based firm focusing on the supply of renewable heat is targeting further growth, and is to reveal its UK expansion plans at this week’s Royal Highland Show.

Biomass business Scot Heat & Power, whose customers include Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, the University of St Andrews, Aberdeenshire Council’s Aboyne Academy and Gleneagles, said it will unveil a multi-million-pound pipeline of work.

The firm, which offers maintenance cover and services most types of biomass boilers, also said it recently set up a new base in Cumbria.

It added that it will be revealing its plans to diversify further with the introduction of a forestry and arboricultural specialism in rural estate and forestry management, which will enable it to provide practical help to landowners and land managers throughout the UK.

Scot Heat & Power managing director Malcolm Snowie said the business is looking to grow “both north and south of the Border”.

