Billy Connolly: the one man comedy “revolution”

He was the original Glasgow patter merchant who shook up the comedy establishment with a brand of Scottish humour that allowed us to laugh at ourselves – and laugh like never before. Billy Connolly, a former boiler maker in he Clyde shipyards, is credited with “revolutionising” comedy during the mid-1970s, then the domain of tuxedo-wearing stand ups, with his ribald songs and stories of ordinary life. Bottoms, farts and the church were among his favourite early topics with his story of the Last Supper, set not in Galilee but a pub in the Gallowgate, among his most famous yarns....
