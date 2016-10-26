Bike Butlers set to give cyclists a five-star experience

CYCLISTS wanting to experience Scotland in ‘five-star’ style can now call upon a new venture calling themselves the Bike Butlers.

The ‘service’, however, could cost upwards of several thousands of pounds.

Scotland’s cycle routes are gearing up to welcome Bike Butlers to the trails to help cyclists experience the country in style.

The Bike Butlers are set to provide support throughout the trip, accompanying in a road vehicle so weary cyclists can take advantage of a pick-up en route, as well as providing weather updates and on-the-road bike servicing.

They will also be on hand to organise much-needed refreshments, including afternoon teas and lunches.

To fully compliment the indulgent experience, Bike Butlers can pre-arrange massage and therapy treatments.

READ MORE: Six haunted woodland spots with a dark past

Luxury accommodation is also be provided to cyclists throughout the route, helping guests relax and recover in style ahead of the next day’s cycle.

Routes aim to take advantage of Scotland’s famed landscapes and include the Trossachs National Park and Loch Lomond on ‘Scotland’s Grand Tour’, and Loch Ness on the ‘Highland Fling’ route.

Further cycle experiences are planned across Scotland’s west coast for 2017.

Bike Butlers is a venture from Connoisseurs Scotland and cycling holiday specialist The Carter Company.

Jeremy Hawkings, chief executive of Connoisseurs Scotland, said: “We’ve gone the extra mile to ensure visitors get the most out of a cycling experience in Scotland.

“The beautiful routes, combined with stays at some of the finest hotels in Scotland and excellent quality cycling equipment including luxury bicycles, such as Cervelos and De Rosa, promise an unforgettable and enjoyable Scottish adventure.”

The ‘Highland Fling’ holiday is a four-night self-guided tour designed for leisure cyclists.

It includes overnight stays at Rocpool Reserve and Chez Roux in Inverness and Boath House in Auldearn.

Based on two people sharing, prices start at £1,570 per person. The service of a Bike Butler is an additional £3,843 based on two people taking the tour.

A challenge for more experienced riders, ‘Scotland’s Grand Tour’ is an epic five-night minimum road cycling trip with 3,000 – 3,500 feet of climbing each day with the option to stay two nights at each hotel.

Starting at Gleneagles, accommodation also includes Cameron House on Loch Lomond, Kinloch House in Blairgowrie, the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews and Cromlix in Dunblane.

READ MORE: 20 of the best outdoor attractions that don’t cost a penny

Based on two people sharing, prices start at £2,305 per person - additional services of a Bike Butler cost £2,975 based on two people taking the tour.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY