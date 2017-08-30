Best places to watch the Scottish leg of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain

With Edinburgh and the Borders set to host Stage One of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which takes place from the 3rd-10th September, we take a look at the best vantage points to take in the country’s largest free-to-spectate sporting event

Riders will head from Edinburgh’s Royal Mile through East Lothian and into the Scottish Borders with the finish coming in the town of Kelso.

The 188-kilometre opening leg will also include a 79-kilometre loop in the Scottish Borders, giving fans at the finish in Kelso town centre the opportunity to see the world’s top cyclists in action twice.

With the Grand Depart taking place in Edinburgh for the first time, fans will have a unique chance to see some of the biggest names in international road racing in action.

The impressive Tour of Britian Peleton will cycle one and a half times round a short city centre loop before heading out of town giving spectators a double helping of cycle action.

Best viewpoints in Edinburgh

The Royal Mile

The early bird will catch the view. With Stage One starting at 10.30am from outside St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile, you’ll need to get into town early to get a good spot. Spectators are being advised to arrive for 9am where you’ll be able to see the teams arrive and sign on.

Twenty teams, including ten UCI WorldTour teams, will be presented on the podium – this is something you won’t want to miss!

In addition to promo stands from Tour partners OVO Energy, Oakley and Dare2b all of the team vehicles will be parked on the High Street and Cockburn Street ahead of the Grand Depart so you might get the opportunity to see your favourite riders warming up.

The Meadows

If the weather is good then head to the Meadows to catch the action. With Stage One using the same loop of roads in the city as the HSBC UK City Ride being staged from 11.00 to 15.00, the Meadows will be another great location to watch the riders as they circuit the park twice before heading towards Duddingston. You can then sign in at the City Ride Cycle Hub is also located within the park.

Duddingston Low Road and Holyrood Park

Spectators here may find themselves on TV as the iconic backdrop of Arthur’s Seat is sure to feature on ITV4’s live coverage.

East Lothian viewpoints

The towns and villages of Musselburgh, Cockenzie, Port Seton, Longniddry, Haddington and Pencaitland are all ideal spots to head to if you’d rather not travel to Edinburgh city centre as these all lie on the opening kilometres of the route.

Residents and visitors to Gifford should keep the morning free as the town hosts the first intermediate Eisberg Sprint of the 2017 race at around 11:50am, sponsored by leading alcohol free wine brand Eisberg. This is where riders will battle for points towards the Eisberg Sprints Jersey.

Shortly after riders tackle the first SKODA King of the Mountains climb of the race at Redstone Rigg in the Lammermuir Hills, with the race expected to reach the summit at around midday.

Best Borders viewpoints

Fans in the Scottish Borders are spoilt for choice on where to watch, with the Tour racing through Duns (approximately 12:30) and Coldstream, where there will be another Eisberg Sprint (approximately 13:00) before passing through the centre of Kelso twice, at around 13:30 and again for the finish at approximately 15:20.

As well as a big screen showing the whole race live, Kelso will host the official promo zone with stands from Tour partners and a static bike challenge.

With the race taking in a 79-kilometre loop of the Scottish Borders, there is also the chance for fans to watch at one of the SKODA King of the Mountains climbs in the beautiful locations of Scott’s View (approximately 14:30) or above Melrose near the Eildon Hills (approximately 14:45). The latter comes just after the final Eisberg Sprint in Melrose High Street.

If this has inspired you to try the race for yourself, then sign up for the HSBC UK City Ride, which uses the same city routes as the race – a 4.5 kilometre circuit.

Starting just after the international riders have passed through the city, from 11am-3pm, this safe closed road, family bike ride is an ideal way to get youngsters into the sport or keep yourself fit.

For more information and to register for your free place, please click here.