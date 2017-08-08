Best Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows on this evening

Rhinoceros

“Co-produced by the Edinburgh Festival and the Lyceum Theatre in association with DOT Theatre of Istanbul, and presented in a bitingly brilliant new version by Zinnie Harris with an unforgettable score of driving, waltzing Turkish dance-rhythms presented live by composer Oguz Kaplangi,

“Daltaban’s production makes brisk 110-minute work of Eugene Ionesco’s 1959 satirical masterpiece, in which a “civilised” city makes a rapid descent into complete social collapse as its residents begin, one by one, to turn into rampaging rhinoceroses.”

At the Royal Lyceum Theatre, 7.30pm

Seance

“This is, for all intents, a séance. Not a hokey recreation of a Victorian parlour trick but a contemporary experiment in fear and imagination that prods the audience’s rationality to see how strong it is. It’s not going to make you believe in ghosts (although you’ll be surprised how important keeping both hands on the table feels even if you have an itchy nose) but it does demonstrate how easily a belief in the paranormal can be manufactured.”

At Summerhall, Venue 26. Performance every 20 minutes from 6.40pm to 9.40pm

Betty Grumble (Cabaret)

“Betty Grumble is a one-off, a provocative, precarious combination of clowning, drag, stripping, poetry and performance art put to the service of a radical politics that takes aim at social oppression, global capitalism and environmental catastrophe.

“The guiding spirit for her second Edinburgh show is Valerie Solanas, who shot Andy Warhol.”

At Heroes @ Monkey Barrel. From 8pm.

Suzi Ruffell: Keeping it Classy

“Elegantly balancing witty social commentary that ought to play well on television with the sort of subtly established personal journey the Fringe admires, this breezily entertaining hour from the ever-more accomplished Suzi Ruffell belies her insecurities about merely being a ‘mouthy cow’”.

At Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33). From 9.45 pm

Phil Nicholl: Your Wrong

“He despairs gloriously at the lack of any hierarchy of facts now. Then, after taking us to his own family’s born-again Christian beliefs, we take a comedy scree run down through fundamentalism and fun with Anne Robinson, to his brother Andrew. And the car crash that left him in a coma. This is the first of a trio of stories through which Nichol examines ‘being wrong’ and his problem with, even occasionally, accepting that inevitable part of being human.

“The stories present breathcatching scenarios of life and death and pain and God. They are deeply personal stories that speak to universal conundrums. This is a show that makes you laugh and think while you are watching, and then wakes you up in the night for to laugh and think again.”