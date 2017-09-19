Bespoke sword-making service coming to Edinburgh

Scotland’s leading licensed sword seller, The Knight’s Vault, has launched a bespoke sword-making service in Edinburgh due to popular demand.

Local bladesmith Greg Marr will create exclusive custom-made swords for customers of The Knight’s Vault located on West Bow, Grassmarket. Greg is one of only a few professional sword makers operating in Edinburgh.

Each custom-made sword is completely handmade from the blade to the hilt, including the guard, grip and pommel. Swords can also be personalised and engraved with lettering, logos or clients’ coat of arms. Made-to-order swords - designed and created in the Assembly Street workshop - range in price from £500-750 and are ready in up to three weeks.

The Knight’s Vault, home to the biggest display of commercial armoury in the UK, is the only Outlander sword retailer in the UK. As well as offering swords inspired by TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Scottish Highland swords and reproductions of Samurai and Viking swords are also available, as well as a range of gifts, helmets and antiques.

Colin Hope, owner of The Knight’s Vault, says: “We’re delighted to be the only weaponry retailer in Edinburgh to offer custom-made swords. We’ve had a huge number of enquiries from customers around the world looking for bespoke weaponry – many customers know exactly what they are looking for, so it’s great to be able to bring their ideas to life.

“Being re-enactment grade, these swords are of an extremely high standard, however, they are also perfect as gifts or as ‘wall art’ display in the home.”

Greg Marr, bladesmith, said: “We really enjoy working with customers to create something special and bespoke to them, as well as offering something unique to remember their visit to Edinburgh. Everything we can make in-house is created in our workshop in Leith and we’re proud to be one of only a few sword makers still operating in the city.”