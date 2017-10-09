Berwick transformed as Outlaw King filming begins

Berwick Quayside has been turned into the Port of Glasgow, while the Old Bridge has been transformed into London Bridge.

Filming for Netflix production Outlaw King, a period film about the King of Scotland Robert the Bruce, is taking place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Berwick Quayside is transformed into the Port of Glasgow ahead of filming for Outlaw King. Picture by Stephen Scott

Over the last week, crews from Loudoun Productions Limited have turned the Berwick quayside into the Port of Glasgow, while the Old Bridge has been transformed into London Bridge.

Hollywood actor Chris Pine will play the legendary king, who led the Scots during the First War of Scottish Independence against the English.

Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour said crowds have been gathering down at the quayside to catch a glimpse of the action.

“So far we’ve seen around 40 knights on horses and we’ve heard that Chris Pine is going to be filming tomorrow,” she said.

The Lookout cafe on Berwick Quayside gets a new look ahead of filming of Outlaw King.

“I have been talking to the location manager and some of the crew and they say that the area is great for filming because it is so beautiful.”

Robert lived from 1274 until 1329 and the film tells of his battle against the King of England, despite facing devastating odds.

It is said that Robert had a famous encounter with a spider after being defeated six times on the battle field by the English.

Hiding in a cave and close to giving up, he watched a spider attempt to spin its web across the mouth of the cave failing six times.

But when the arachnid succeeded on its seventh attempt, Robert decided to battle on against the English.

The Netflix drama will feature the seventh battle where the English king is finally pushed back into his own country.

Oscar-nominated Scottish film director David Mackenzie is directing the film.

Filming has already taken place in parts of Scotland and the drama is expected to air on Netflix next year.

