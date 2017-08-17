Bearded extras wanted for Mary Queen of Scots film

Have your say

A film production company is seeking Scottish actors with beard for a new film being shot in the Capital.

The Holywood production on the life of Mary Queen of Scots is being filmed in and around Edinburgh next month, with the production company keen for extras and actors to apply.

The Mary Queen of Scots film will star Margot Robbie as Elizabeth and Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart.

READ MORE: Mary Queen of Scots producers call for locals to appear in blockbuster

Written by the producer of House of cards, Piece of Cake casting are now seeking bearded men to apply to work on days of filming.

It is the second time in as many months that men with beards have been asked to audition for a role, with a Robert the Bruce film also appealing for bearded actors in a shoot in Glasgow.

Casting agent Megan Wheatley told STV: “Some of the filming for Mary Queen of Scots is taking place around the Edinburgh area in September and we would love to involve local people as the film is about their history.

“Ideally, we are after men, with long hair and beards a bonus.”

READ MORE: Video: Watch the Fringe show that’s so scary performances are getting cancelled

Those interested in appearing in the movie should contact Piece of Cake Casting.