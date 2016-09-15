BBC vows to press ahead with Scottish Six pilots

BBC chiefs say they plan to push ahead with preparatory work for a “Scottish Six” news bulletin after publication of the corporation’s new Royal Charter today.

The UK Government document had prompted fears that it could spell the end for a Scottish-based programme which would replace the current 6pm network bulletin to provide local, national and international news from a Scottish perspective.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley told the Commons today that the BBC should “reflect the national mood and the national news that is important across the whole nation” when asked about the issue by SNP chiefs.

But she added: “It is for the BBC who have operational independence in this matter to determine exactly they make that happen.”

BBC chiefs also insisted today that the go-ahead for the show will be an editorial decision for the corporation and nothing in the charter precludes such a bulletin.

Pilots for a proposed Scottish Six have already been carried out and more will be done next week.

A spokesman for BBC Scotland said: “Work on reviewing our news output, including reviewing our integrated news. We hope to conclude that work and research by the end of the year.”

Holyrood will also have the power to hold the BBC to account for the corporation’s performance north of the border, under the terms of the new Royal charter.

Alex Salmond was among the Nationalist leaders who criticised the corporations’s news coverage of the independence referendum, claiming they were biased against the Yes campaign. The BBC’s Glasgow HQ was even the scene of demos by angry Nationalists campiagners.

Today’s charter states: “The BBC should reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom both in its output and services. In doing so, the BBC should accurately and authentically represent and portray the lives of the people of the United Kingdom today, and raise awareness of the different cultures and alternative viewpoints that make up its society.

“It should ensure that it provides output and services that meet the needs of the United Kingdom’s nations, regions and communities.”

