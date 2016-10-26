BBC ‘struck deal with police over Cliff Richard home raid’

Sir Cliff Richard claims police gave the BBC a “running commentary” of a raid on his home, in legal papers outlining his £1.5 million court battle, it has been reported.

The star lodged a High Court writ stating that the broadcaster struck a deal with South Yorkshire Police, according to The Sun.

Sir Cliff, 76, is claiming aggravated damages and is requesting a “significant” portion of his legal costs are paid by the force and the corporation, it is said.

The court papers allegedly show that police press officer Lesley Card alerted BBC crime correspondent Dan Johnson to the raid.

Ms Card reportedly wrote in a text message: “Going in now, Dan.”

Later the reporter is said to have replied: “Give me a shout before they take anything out, so we can get the chopper in place for a shot.”

