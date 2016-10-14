BBC Breakfast shows gorilla instead of Sturgeon in live gaffe

The BBC Breakfast show team apologised this morning after showing footage of a gorilla instead of first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Presenter Naga Munchetty was informing viewers that they were to be joined by Ms Sturgeon later in the show when production staff accidentally showed footage of the escaped gorilla from London Zoo.

Left red-faced by the production gaffe, Munchetty’s co-presenter Charlie Stayt was quick to correct the mistake and apologised for the error.

