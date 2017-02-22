BBC announces new ‘Scottish 9’ on dedicated new £30m channel

The BBC is to launch a new flagship 9pm news programme on a completely new channel with a budget of £30m, the corporation has announced.

The hour-long programme will be edited and presented in Scotland and will broadcast stories from Scotland, the UK and the world, director general Tony Hall has announced.

And the channel will have a budget of £30m, equivalent to the amount spent on BBC4.

The plans for the channel, due to be launched in Autumn next year, also include an increase of about £20m a year for Scotland to make UK-wide programmes and 80 jobs for journalists across the country,

Speaking to BBC staff in Glasgow, BBC director general Tony Hall described it as the biggest single investment in broadcast content in Scotland for more than 20 years.

The BBC is investing £19 million a year for the three years up to March 2019 to fund the BBC Scotland channel, which will be available on digital services such as Freeview and Sky, as well as online and via the iPlayer.

Lord Hall said: “We know that viewers in Scotland love BBC television but we also know that they want us to better reflect their lives and better reflect modern Scotland.

“The best way of achieving this is a dedicated channel for Scotland.

“It’s a channel that will be bold, creative and ambitious, with a brand-new Scotland-edited international news programme at its heart.”

On the issue of the “Scottish six” - an hour-long news bulletin which would replace the existing UK news programme at 6pm and the Scottish bulletin at 6.30pm - the BBC said its current UK-wide show had “performed strongly in Scotland in recent years”.

Meanwhile, the new hour-long bulletin on BBC Scotland will offer viewers “choice and quality”, the broadcaster said,

STV has already announced plans for its own flagship hour-long news programme to begin this year.

Lord Hall, who unveiled the investment plans to BBC Scotland staff at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, also stressed the need to “do more” for the devolved parts of the UK.

Just days before the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, up to 1,000 Yes supporters staged a demonstration outside the corporation’s Glasgow base, protesting about “biased” coverage of the issue.

Former first minister Alex Salmond has also described the BBC’s coverage of the referendum as a “disgrace”.

Lord Hall stated: “I said at the beginning of the year that the BBC needed to be more creative and distinctive.

“The BBC is Britain’s broadcaster but we also need to do more for each nation just as we are doing more for Britain globally.

“We know that viewers in Scotland love BBC television, but we also know that they want us to better reflect their lives and better reflect modern Scotland. It is vital that we get this right.”

The director general continued: “The best way of achieving that is a dedicated channel for Scotland.

“It’s a channel that will be bold, creative and ambitious, with a brand-new Scotland-edited international news programme at its heart.

“The BBC has the luxury of having first-class creative teams and brilliant journalists, who I know will make this new channel a huge success.

“The additional investment in Scottish drama and factual programming rightly recognises both the need to do more across our output and the huge pool of talent available in Scotland.

“We do make great programmes here, such as Shetland, Britain’s Ancient Capital - Secrets of Orkney, Two Doors Down and the brilliant Still Game - but we do need to do more.”