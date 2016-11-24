Bay City Rollers in live TV bust up

The Bay City Rollers had a bust up on air when conducting a live interview, before making up by the end of the broadcast.

The Bat City Rollers. Picture; Toby Williams

Guitarist Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood reacted angrily when singer Les McKeown attempted to plug his solo album at the start of STV’s Live At Five.

Woody attempted to snatch the CD out of the hands of McKeown leading to a confrontation during the broadcast as there had been an agreement that solo projects were not allowed to be discussed when on press duty with the Rollers.

The album was then thrown across the studio floor with Woody leaving Les and Alan Longmuir to carry out the interview on their own.

Les even joked during the interview that he would make sure that Woody got a signed copy of the album for his Christmas.

Despite the fallout, band manager, John McLaughlin said the band had made up before the show had even ended saying: “After an old-fashioned man hug they’re all ready to rock the Hydro.”

The band are set to perform at the Hydro next month.