Bathgate woman injured after man tried to drag her from car

Police are hunting a man who tried to drag a woman from the driver’s seat of her car, injuring her arm.

The 51-year-old victim was sitting in her blue Peugeot 206 in Mill Road, Bathgate, when the incident happened around 7.50am on Wednesday.

A man came up to the car and tried to pull her out of it but did not manage to do so.

He then ran off in the direction of Cochrane Street.

The woman suffered a minor arm injury but did not need hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the West Lothian town.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles of Livingston CID said: “This was a frightening attack which has left the victim very upset.

“We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible and are appealing to the public for information.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Mill Road area on the morning of Wednesday, October 11, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with police immediately.”

The suspect is described as a white man of slim build, around 5ft 6 to 5ft 7 tall, in his thirties with shaved dark hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured bottoms at the time of the attack.

He spoke with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information can contact officers at Livingston CID on 101, quoting incident 0492 of October 11, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.