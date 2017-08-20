Barcelona attack: Family of British boy, 7, confirm his death

The family of British boy Julian Cadman have confirmed that he was one of the victims killed in the Barcelona terror attack.

The seven-year-old was with his mum, Jumarie, in La Rambla when they were hit by the terrorist’s van which killed 13 people and left more than 100 injured.

Julian had ben missing and it was hoped he would be found after a major appeal. However, the Spanish missing persons bureau say that the family have confirmed that he was killed.

The boy’s father, Andrew, flew in from Australia to be by his seriously injured wife’s side.

Spanish authorities had a body which was believed to be Julian but had to wait for formal identification to take place. His father identified him.

Julian had gone to nursery in Kent but has been living in Sydney. He was with his mother attending a family wedding.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that a ‘small number’ of Britons sustained injuries in the attacks in Spain.

It is believed victims of the attack are from at least 24 countries including Ireland, Argentina, Australia, China, Belgium, Cuba, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Peru, Romania, Spain, the USA and Venezuela.

