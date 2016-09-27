Bankrupt Scots tycoon ‘got desperate’ before falling to his death

Former model Noelle Reno has spoken of how “desperate” her former boyfriend, bankrupt Scottish property tycoon Scot Young, had become towards the end of his life before he fell to his death from a London balcony in December 2014.

The US-born former model and socialite, 32, also explained how she helped him financially while they were together.

Noelle Reno says she bailed out Scot Young. Picture: PA

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: “I might regret that I did so much for him.

“I bailed him out financially to the point where I nearly got myself into trouble. That’s the bit I’m still processing; that someone who loved me would put me in that situation.

“I think he got very desperate towards the end and did things that probably he didn’t want to live with. I do believe he would have come good with his loans and debts if he could have got back to what he was good at doing: making deals.”

Young was 52 when his body was discovered impaled on railings outside a block of luxury flats and an inquest hearing later heard that there were no suspicious circumstances.

He had been sent to prison during a very public and acrimonious divorce row over a multi-million-pound settlement with his ex-wife Michelle, and was said to have suffered a financial “meltdown”, leading him to bankruptcy.

Following his death, Reno - who appears on reality TV series Ladies of London - has moved on and is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Nick Perks, a City trader.

