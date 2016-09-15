Bank staff go the distance for children’s foundation

EMPLOYEES from Santander’s branch in Dundee put their fitness to the test as they took part in a walkathon across the 97 mile long West Highland Way and a cyclathon from Arbroath to Dundee and back.

The event saw 14 employees don their walking boots and cycling helmets to raise £8,631.95 including contributions from the bank’s staff Matched Donations scheme.

READ MORE: Oor Wullie bucket trail raises £883,000 for Archie charity

The Archie Foundation, a charity which supports sick children and their families across Scotland through funding, family support and providing specialist equipment to those in need.

Maureen Lindsay, local business manager at Santander in Dundee, said: “We are really grateful to all those who supported us and donated money for the appeal.

READ MORE: Aberdeen pastor heads for Malawi with Scottish charity

“The Archie Foundation is a charity close to the hearts of many Santander employees, and we are thrilled to have raised so much for such a worthwhile cause.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY