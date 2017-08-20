Bag containing phones and cans caused Leith Street incident

Leith Street has been reopened to pedestrians following a police incident.

Police had been called to the Omni Centre after an item had been found outside the leisure complex at 2.30pm with a cordon set up while officers deal with the incident.

However, it is been confirmed that the item was a bag containing old mobile phones and drinks can.

A police spokesperson said: “A bag found earlier today at the Omni Centre in Edinburgh city centre and which appeared out of place has now been dealt with as found property, containing nothing more that some old mobile phones and drinks cans. Officers were present to ensure that the public were kept safe and away from the bag itself.

“No major city centre closure however, just re-routing of the public until the matter dealt with. Thanks to everyone for their cooperation and patience.”