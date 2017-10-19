Badger sneaks into house and enjoys a snooze in a cat bed

A SLEEPY badger snuck into a house and enjoyed a kip in a cat bed.

The Scottish SPCA was called to a house at Beecraigs Country Park in Linlithgow yesterday after the mammal crept through a cat flap and made himself comfy in the cat bed.

A badger was found in a cat bed at a Linlithgow House

Animal Rescue Officer for the Scottish SPCA, Connie O’Neil. said: “I got a surprise when I arrived at the property and saw a badger having a nap.

“He had gotten in through the cat nap and had eaten all the cat food before going for a sleep on the cat bed.

“He didn’t seem too happy when I tried to move him but I was able to slide the cat bed round and it was then that the badger noticed the back door was open so made a run for it.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “It is highly unusual for a wild badger to enter a house and we would urge anyone to immediately contact our animal helpline on 0300 999 999 should they find one in an unusual place.

“Like all wild animals, badgers can be aggressive when injured or cornered so we would advise not to go near or touch them without giving us a call first.”