Baby’s Highland jig goes viral

A HILARIOUS video showing a kilt-wearing baby doing a Highland jig in his harness to the sound of bagpipe music has gone viral.
The 19-second-long clip features a red-haired baby doing what appears to be a Highland jig in his harness, with footsteps echoing those seen in traditional sword dancing. Bagpipe music can be heard playing in the background.
On the Facebook page Pure Dead Brilliant alone, the video has attracted 56,000 reactins, 16,000 comments, 165,000 shares and has been viewed over 10 million times.
200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland