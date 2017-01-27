Baby’s Highland jig goes viral

A HILARIOUS video showing a kilt-wearing baby doing a Highland jig in his harness to the sound of bagpipe music has gone viral.

The 19-second-long clip features a red-haired baby doing what appears to be a Highland jig in his harness, with footsteps echoing those seen in traditional sword dancing. Bagpipe music can be heard playing in the background.

Picture: Contributed.

On the Facebook page Pure Dead Brilliant alone, the video has attracted 56,000 reactins, 16,000 comments, 165,000 shares and has been viewed over 10 million times.

