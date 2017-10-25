Baby hippo photobombs marriage proposal

Have your say

You’ve picked the perfect location, selected a ring and rehearsed your lines but there’s nothing that can stop a baby hippo from gate crashing your big moment.

Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo, Fiona, got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.

A snapshot shared on Instagram shows the hippo underwater with her face near the glass, watching as Nick Kelble got down on one knee in front of her with a ring box for his smiling girlfriend, Hayley Roll.

Thankfully the hippo didn’t put Hayley off and she accepted the proposal made earlier this month.