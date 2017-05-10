Baby birds become best friends after Scottish SPCA rescue

The Scottish SPCA is caring for two baby birds who have become inseparable at the charity’s National Wildlife Centre.

Dunnock sparrow Elizabeth, and House sparrow Jack, arrived at the centre around the same time, and staff took the decision to rear the pair together for ‘company and warmth’.

Centre manager Colin Seddon added: “Usually the birds would be part of a brood. Lorraine Gow, our Head of Birds, is hand rearing both of them.

• READ MORE - 87% support giving Scottish SPCA full power to investigate wildlife crime

“They’re being fed a special diet by syringe and will be kept together until they are ready to be released back into the wild.”

Colin also revealed that staff hadn’t initially recognised one of the pair as a bird.

He said: “When Jack was found in Fallin (a village around three miles east of Stirling) in early April, he was mistaken for a worm due to how young he was.

• READ MORE - Home wanted for two Shetland ponies

“Now he’s settled right in and can often be found nestled under Elizabeth’s wing.”

• Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999