Avengers stars show off stunts on Cockburn Street

PICTURES from on location filming of the new Avengers movie in Edinburgh show a stuntwoman flying through the air and into a shop window.

The photos from the set of the £400m blockbuster show Scarlet Witch with a long cable attached to her back.

Picture: Wullie Marr/Deadline News

The sequence shows the stuntwoman, standing in for actress Elizabeth Olsen, as she is pulled off her feet high into the air and backwards, crashing into a shopfront in the city’s Cockburn Street.

Another sequence of photos shows one of the main characters, believed to be the actor Paul Bettany, who plays superhero Vision.

The red-coloured alien is be seen hiding under an umbrella wearing a jacket, as he is being escorted and directed by people around him.

Under the working title Mary Lou, the new Avengers movie is being filmed on different locations around the capital including Cockburn Street and Waverely Station.

Shop signs are being removed and painted in Cockburn Street and a huge crane is being used as a platform for cameras to shoot from the air.

The street is shut until 28 March and locals have been warned about the use of drone cameras and that “small explosions” will take place on April 2 and April 6.

The huge action flick features an A-list cast including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow).

