Autumn Statement: Scottish Government to get additional £800m

Philip Hammond has said the Brexit vote underlined the “urgent” need to tackle the UK economy’s long-term weaknesses and pledged £800m of additional funding for the Scottish Government.

The Chancellor said today’s statement, which came exactly five months after the Brexit vote, recognised there was an “urgent” need to tackle long-term weaknesses in the British economy, “where every corner of this United Kingdom is part of our national success”, as he announced an extra £800 million of funding for the Scottish Government.

Chancellor Philip Hammond. Picture: PA

He said the UK government would “maintain our commitment to fiscal discipline, while recognising the need for investment to drive productivity and fiscal head room to support the economy through the transition”.

The Chancellor also confirmed that the national living wage will rise from the current level of £7.20 an hour to £7.50 in April, and said that negotiations were beginning to create a “city deal” for Stirling “so that every city in Scotland will be on course to have a City Deal”.

He added: “The major increase in infrastructure spending I’ve announced today will represent a significant increase in funding through the Barnett formula of over £250m to the Northern Ireland Executive, £400 million to the Welsh government and £800 million to the Scottish Government.”

READ MORE: Autumn Statement: Hammond to push ahead with tax cuts

But the scale of economic uncertainty caused by Brexit was laid bare as the Chancellor unveiled a series of plans aimed at boosting productivity and helping low-income workers amid his goal to get the economy “match fit” for the “new chapter” ahead.

Along with the rise in the national living wage, he confirmed a freeze in fuel duty and measures to ease cuts to universal credit.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) slashed growth forecasts for next year and predicted higher than expected borrowing, forcing Hammond to confirm he was abandoning predecessor George Osborne’s plan to achieve a budget surplus.

Growth forecasts for next year were cut from the 2.2 per cent predicted in March to just 1.4 per cent as a result of the vote in June’s referendum, the Chancellor said.

“That’s slower, of course, than we would wish, but still equivalent to the IMF’s forecast for Germany, and higher than the forecast for growth in many of our European neighbours, including France and Italy,” Hammond said.

He added: “There is one tax reform the government has pursued since 2010 to improve the lot of working people. Raising the tax-free personal allowance. When we entered government in 2010 it was £6,475. Now, after six years it is £11,000, and will rise to £11,500 in April.

“As a result, we have more than halved the tax bill of someone with a salary of £15,000 to just £800. That’s a massive boost to the incomes of low and middle earners.

“And I can confirm today that, despite the challenging fiscal forecasts, we will deliver on our commitment to raising the allowance to £12,500, and the higher rate threshold to £50,000, by the end of this parliament.”

The Chancellor said the 23 June vote to leave the European Union will “change the course of Britain’s history” and “makes more urgent than ever the need to tackle our economy’s long-term weaknesses” including the productivity gap.

KEY POINTS

• Chancellor Philip Hammond said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has slashed the GDP growth forecast for 2017 from 2.2% to 1.4%, as well as forecasting growth of 1.7% in 2018, 2.1% in 2019 and 2020 and 2% in 2021. The OBR’s view is that the EU referendum result means potential growth over the period is 2.4 percentage points lower.

• Mr Hammond confirmed he is abandoning predecessor George Osborne’s aim of achieving a budget surplus by 2019/20, saying he is committed to returning public finances to balance “as soon as practicable”.

• Public spending this year to be 40% of GDP - down from 45% in 2010.

• Borrowing is forecast by the OBR to reach £68.2 billion this year then £59 billion in 2017/18, then £46.5 billion, £21.9 billion, £20.7 billion in subsequent years, reaching £17.2 billion in 2021/22.

• The £3.5 billion of efficiency savings announced at the Budget to be delivered in full.

• Corporation Tax cut as planned to 17%, which Mr Hammond said is “by far the lowest” of G20 nations.

• A £2.3 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund to deliver infrastructure for up to 100,000 new homes in high demand areas and £1.4 billion made available to deliver 40,000 additional affordable homes.

• Investment of more than £1 billion in digital infrastructure and 100% business rates relief on new fibre infrastructure to make UK “a world leader” in 5G.

• Income tax free personal allowance to rise to £12,500 and the higher rate threshold will increase to £50,000 by the end of the Parliament.

• The National Living Wage will rise from £7.20 to £7.50 in April 2017.

• Universal credit taper rate to be cut from 65% to 63% from April at a cost of £700 million.

• The Autumn Statement has been abolished and the main budget statement will move from the spring to the autumn.

READ MORE: Autumn Statement: As it happened



