Autistic man can face hacking charges in US

A former Glasgow University student accused of hacking into US government computers can be extradited to the US from Britain to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Lauri Love, who has Asperger syndrome, is alleged to have stolen huge amounts of data from US agencies including the Federal Reserve, the US Army, the Department of Defence, Nasa and the FBI, in a spate of online attacks in 2012 and 2013.

US authorities have been fighting for the 31-year-old, who lives with his parents near Newmarket in Suffolk, to face trial over charges of cyber-hacking, which his lawyers say could mean a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty.

There were gasps as Mr Love, wearing a purple sash around his belt, was told by District Judge Nina Tempia that he can be extradited, during a hearing at Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London.

“I’m going to extradite Mr Love, but what I mean by that is, I’m going to send his case to the Secretary of State,” Judge Tempia said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will have until November 15 to decide whether to extradite Mr Love, who could face the possibility of three separate trials in different jurisdictions.

Ahead of yesterday’s hearing Mr Love, who also suffers from severe eczema, said a jail term in the US could cause his health to deteriorate and would lead to a mental breakdown or suicide.

Judge Tempia said Mr Love’s rights under article eight of the European Convention on Human Rights - the right to a private and family life - were “clearly engaged”.

But she added: “In balancing the factors for and against extradition I am satisfied that the very strong counter-balancing factors required to find extradition would be disproportionate, are not found in this case.”

She said Mr Love faces “extremely serious charges for offences of computer hacking” and she was “satisfied” his needs would be met by US authorities.

She added: “I send this case to the Secretary of State for her decision as to whether or not Mr Love should be extradited.” Mr Love is accused of offences between October 2012 and October 2013.