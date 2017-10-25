Author given VIP treatment as only passenger on Jet2 flight

An Ayrshire author got a taste of A-List life after being treated like a VIP while the only passenger on a Jet2 flight from Glasgow to Crete.

Karon Grieve, a writer and home expert, was travelling for a Greek getaway with the budget airline, paying just £46 for the flight on Sunday that ended up being a solo journey.

She took to Twitter to praise the staff for giving her a full VIP experience, including an unsurprisingly attentive cabin crew and personal

messages on the tannoy from the captain.

She told the Daily Record: “Imagine my surprise when I got to the gate and the flight crew greeted me saying, ‘Hi, you are our only passenger. You have your own private jet today.’

“I was amazed. The captain Laura came and chatted before take-off and I was in first name terms with Viktoria, Ashleigh, Toyah and Diane before the doors even closed. Later, the first officer Lee came for a chat.

“As we flew over places of interest, Laura would come on the tannoy saying, ‘Hi, Karon and the girls. We are now flying over Croatia, look to your left.’