Attempt murder hunt after man attacked in Galashiels

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 30-year-old man was left with severe injuries in an early morning attempted murder at a house in Galashiels.

The man was set upon in what detectives believe was a targeted attack at around 1:30am at an address in the town’s Torwoodlee Road.

He sustained serious injuries to his torso and face and was taken to Borders General Hospital.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten of CID said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and detectives, with support from local officers, continue to conduct enquiries in the area.

“As part of our investigation we’d urge anyone who may have been in the Torwoodlee Road area around this time to get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone with information about this incident which may be able to help is asked to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.