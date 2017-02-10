Atlantis takes role in Wyre tidal scheme

Atlantis Resources, the tidal energy company behind the ground-breaking MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth, has struck a partnership deal to develop a tidal scheme off the Lancashire coast.

Edinburgh-headquartered Atlantis said it would partner with Natural Energy Wyre (NEW) on the Wyre tidal project planned to be built between Fleetwood and Knott End.

The move follows the setting up of a new division, Atlantis Energy, earlier this year to allow the group to extend its skill base.

Tim Cornelius, chief executive of Aim-quoted Atlantis Resources, said: “The Wyre project is an opportunity to develop an extremely cost effective tidal range project which represents excellent value for the consumer.

“The geography of the Wyre means that only a relatively small impoundment is required for the power output produced. This makes Wyre a very cost effective way to test the concepts of tidal range power.”

Bob Long, managing director of NEW, added: “I am passionate about the Wyre project and am committed to seeing it delivered for the greater economic good of the region.”

The Wyre project, which has been under development for several years, will comprise a 160-megawatt tidal power plant capable of producing up to 400 gigawatt-hours of carbon free power each year, coupled with flood protection.

Last month, Atlantis Resources moved a step closer to developing a large-scale floating wind farm after joining forces with a French engineering firm.

It signed a memorandum of understanding with Ideol, a specialist in floating wind power technology, as it develops the non-tidal side of its renewable power business.

