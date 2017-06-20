Atlantis Resources looks to dive into Wyre Valley

Atlantis Resources, the Edinburgh-based company behind the ground-breaking MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth, is looking to develop a major tidal barrage and flood protection scheme south of the Border.

The renewable energy group revealed yesterday that it was in talks with the Duchy of Lancaster as its preferred developer for the proposed Wyre Valley project.

This will be a major project as we continue our diversification strategy

The pair will now enter into a period of negotiation to reach agreement regarding an option for a long-term lease for the site.

The tidal power scheme, which would be chiefly situated on the Duchy estate between Fleetwood and Knott End on the Lancashire coast, has a proposed installed capacity of 160 megawatts.

It is expected that the process of obtaining all necessary consents to begin development will take about three years, but the option agreement would give the necessary rights and access for the majority of the required land, Atlantis added.

The Scots firm said it would now work with its development partners, supply chain and investors to take the project forward.

Chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “The Wyre Valley tidal barrage and flood protection project represents a hugely exciting opportunity to showcase the UK’s world leading commercial tidal energy potential.

“We believe that the project will help to stimulate the local economy in Fleetwood, bring wider benefits to the region, and represent a cost-effective option for clean, large scale domestic power production.

“This will be a major project for our Atlantis Energy division as we continue our diversification strategy and we look forward to working with the Duchy of Lancaster, our partners, investors and supply chain to bring the project to fruition.”

Atlantis Resources swung into the red last year despite its MeyGen project coming on stream.

Recent results revealed that the company, whose financial backers include Scottish Enterprise, saw losses of £7.3 million in 2016 compared to a profit of £2.03m the previous year, although the 2015 figure had included hefty one-off gains.

Despite the deficit, partly caused by reduced income and increased financing costs, chairman John Neill said it had been “another year of world firsts for the group and tidal power” which had seen the company “cement its reputation as the driving force behind a growing sector”.

He singled out first power from the MeyGen project after many years of hard work as the most significant achievement. The first phase of the project has seen four 1.5-megawatt turbines installed but up to 269 turbines producing enough energy to power 175,000 homes could eventually be deployed at the site.

Cornelius said that the firm has been “reassured” by confirmation that existing sources of European public funding for UK projects, including the next phase of the MeyGen programme, would be unaffected by the Brexit vote.

“This preserves our opportunity to use this project to demonstrate the cost reducing innovations which are essential to allow tidal power to compete against longer established technologies,” he noted at the time of the results.

