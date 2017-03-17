Atlantis Resources eyes French tidal power market

Atlantis Resources, the tidal energy company behind the ground-breaking MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth, is dipping its toe into the French power market.

The Edinburgh-headquartered group said yesterday it had signed a “cooperation agreement” with French ­specialist marine engineering company Innosea.

The pair are working on an industrial plan that will allow Atlantis to tap into what is the second largest tidal power resource in Europe.

Innosea is advising the Scots firm on how to build a French supply chain plan for the ­manufacture, assembly and distribution of the Atlantis AR1500 tidal turbines as well as foundations and associated transportation and logistics.

Tim Cornelius, chief executive of Atlantis, said: “France is an exciting new market for commercial scale tidal power project development which is set for enormous growth over the next few years.

“As a leading developer of tidal power projects, we want to be part of the success of the marine energy industry in France. The success we have worked so hard for at ­MeyGen has provided our team with knowledge, expertise and ­lessons learned that can ­translate directly to project sites such as Raz Blanchard [in Normandy].”

Atlantis has already ­commenced working with the French company in ­Scotland on the delivery of MeyGen Phase 1B.

