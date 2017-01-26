Atlantis inks French deal to develop wind technology

Atlantis Resources, the tidal energy company behind the ground-breaking MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth, has moved a step closer to developing a large-scale floating wind farm after joining forces with a French engineering firm.

Edinburgh-headquartered Atlantis said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ideol, a specialist in floating wind power technology, as it develops the non-tidal side of its renewable power business.

The move follows the setting up of a new division, Atlantis Energy, earlier this year to allow the group to extend its skill-base.

The Scots firm will now work with Ideol on the development of a floating wind project off the UK coast with capacity of up to 1.5 gigawatts. A pre-commercial phase of up to 100 megawatts is likely to be commissioned by 2021.

Under the tie-up, Atlantis will lead the review, selection and consenting of UK sites and in attracting third-party funding while Ideol will design the technical concepts and be the exclusive provider for the floating foundation systems.

Tim Cornelius, chief executive of Atlantis Resources, said: “This MoU is a significant step in our diversification strategy and leverages our existing skill set accumulated during the progression of our tidal portfolio.

“To now be seeking to develop a large floating offshore wind project alongside the UK’s largest tidal stream project is truly exciting.

“We want to leverage Ideol’s expertise in designing, engineering, building and installing floating offshore wind substructures to bring UK consumers affordable, sustainable and secure power.”

Atlantis is already developing the world’s largest tidal power project in the Pentland Firth.

Paul de la Guérivière, Ideol’s chief executive, said: “With two full-scale demonstrators currently under construction in France and in Japan, as well as a pre-commercial wind farm under permitting in the French Mediterranean, Ideol and its patented damping pool technology are at the forefront of a cost competitive and rapidly accelerating floating offshore wind industry.

“Our strategic goal is now focusing on the development of large commercial scale wind farm projects with several opportunities currently under review in and outside of Europe.

“We are very excited by our partnership with an ambitious organisation such as Atlantis.”

