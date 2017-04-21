Artist creates Hearts and Hibs stadiums... out of Lego

They are some of the most iconic stadiums in Scottish football that have served as a backdrop for the greatest moments in the history of our national game.

And now, grounds including Easter Road, Tynecastle and Hampden have been faithfully recreated in Lego form.

The unique models are the work of artist Chris Smith, who started his “Brickstand” project three years ago, aiming to build all 92 grounds from the English football league.

But after requests flooded in from fans all over the country to see their favourite ground replicated in the famous bricks, Chris expanded his range of creations to other stadia, including the homes of both Hearts and Hibs.

Altrincham-based artist Chris said the two Capital grounds were among the most unique builds he’s undertaken and says he’s been delighted by the reactions of fans who have praised the models online.

“Tynecastle is always a little more difficult to do because the Maroon bricks are sometimes a bit more difficult to get a hold of,” he explained.

LEGO models of Tynecastle built by @brickstand

“I’ll have to re-do it when they get the new stand up next season but luckily I have three sides of it already made up.

“The ticket office at Easter Road is one of those little bits of detail that I always try to get in to make it that little bit more unique – every ground has that small detail that makes it a bit different.

“It’s the same with all of the grounds I’ve built so far, they all look great and you’re trying to make them as realistic as possible, so the little details are really important.

“The response has generally been really positive, I think fans like to see something a little bit unique that represents their club.”

The ticket office is included in the Easter Road model. Picture; @brickstand

According to the artist, each creation takes around three days to build, using more than 1500 separate blocks for every stadium.

Since starting the project back in 2014, he’s sold commissioned models of stadiums including Wembley, Old Trafford and the Emirates for around £300 each and even appeared on Danish TV channel 6eren to talk about his designs.

And he said with more than half the 92 stadiums still to build, he has no intention of stopping any time soon.

“I’ve done around 40 of the original 92 so far, along with various other commissions, I think I’ve made around 50 in total,” he said. “The aim is to keep doing them and who knows, once I reach the 92 maybe I’ll keep going and just do as many as I can.”