Arrests made after alcohol fuelled Facebook party in Troon

Police have arrested 10 after thousands of youngsters descended on Troon after a beach party invite went viral.

More than 6,000 youths were thought to be at the ‘party’ following a viral invite on social media.

Hundreds of teens were spotted throughout the day at train stations as they made their way to the coastal town.

Police confirmed that ‘significant quantities’ of alcohol were confiscated as the force scrambled to deal with the gathering.

Chief Superintendent Paul Main, Divisional Commander for Ayrshire, said: ‘Today more than 6,000 people arrived at Troon beach, some of whom were already under the influence of alcohol.

‘Approximately 25 police officers were deployed to the area including local officers, officers from the Road Policing Unit, Mounted Branch and Support Unit. Officers seized significant quantities of alcohol and more than 10 arrests have been made.

‘Whilst the majority of people came to Troon to enjoy the sunshine and the beach, a number engaged in anti-social behaviour, resulting in officers intervening in incidents of disorder. This has had an impact on local residents and the many visitors to the town who came to enjoy the good weather today.

‘We work with partners including South Ayrshire Council, British Transport Police and Scot Rail to keep the beaches in South Ayrshire safe and popular places to visit, however my officers will robustly deal with incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour.’