Armed police to be deployed at Edinburgh Little Mix gig

Armed police are being deployed at the Little Mix concert in Edinburgh tonight to reassure concert goers in the wake of recent UK terror attacks.

Speaking to Forth One Superintendent Lesley Clark stated that the police would be using a ‘range of resources available’ and that the move was to ‘reassure’ those attending.

She said that there would be ‘a range of officers available’ for police Scotland and that the deployment of armed police was to ‘make sure people felt reassured’

The following advice has been issued to all those attending the concert with fans being urged to follow the safety advice.

Armed officers were deployed in the Capital at the Robbie Williams gig earlier this month, with police also deploying armed police at a Little Mix concert in Dundee yesterday.

-No bags bigger than A4 size will be allowed into the concert arena, and bags which are larger will be placed into a holding area.

-The owner will be issued will a ticket to retrieve the bag at the end of the concert.

- Car parks open at 2pm hours - gates open at 6pm • All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

-Commuters have been advised to arrive in plenty of time with Friday June 30 being the first day of school holidays.

-Those travelling to and from the concert are being urged to plan their route accordingly.

-Revellers are being encouraged to stay in groups and have the necessary contact details of people within your group.