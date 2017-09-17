Armed police presence in Scotland to be ‘gradually’ reduced

Armed police officers will still be seen across Scotland as the response is “gradually” reduced following the London Underground train bombing.

With the UK’s terror threat level being lowered from critical to severe after two people were arrested in connection with the terror attack on Parsons Green, Police Scotland urged the public to remain vigilant.

Armed patrols were stepped up after Friday’s attack which left 30 people injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “Although the UK Government has announced that the UK threat level is to be reduced to severe, the public should remain vigilant.

“Since the level was raised on Friday, we have had additional armed police officers on patrol across the country and the public should continue to expect to see these officers as we gradually scale back our policing response in keeping with the UK-wide operation.

“Ultimately, communities defeat terrorism, and we must maintain the strong relationship we have between the public and the police.

“Terrorists want to create discord, distrust and fear.

“The police stand together with all communities in the UK and we will take action against any criminal behaviour, which seeks to undermine society, especially where crimes are motivated by hate.”