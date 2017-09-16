Armed police patrols stepped up in Scotland

Armed police patrols are being stepped up across Scotland as the UK is placed on the highest terror alert following the London Underground train bombing.

Scottish police said they would be reviewing all “significant events” over the coming days and would increase security where appropriate.

But authorities have advised people not to be alarmed as they stressed there is no intelligence to point to any specific threat north of the Border.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “With the threat level now at critical, Police Scotland will be increasing our operations to protect the people of Scotland, our businesses and public places.”