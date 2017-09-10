Armed police for Celtic’s Champions League clash with PSG

Armed police will be on patrol for Celtic’s clash against Paris Saint-Germain as part of extra security measures for the match.

About 58,000 people are expected to attend the Champions League encounter at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have urged football fans to plan their journey in advance, with a number of road closures due to be in place.

Superintendent Mark Hargreaves, match commander, said: “We are well versed in policing these types of events. The overall policing plan will include additional security measures in and around the stadium, such as road closures.

“Please be patient as it might take a little more time than usual to get through the turnstiles.

“Therefore I would ask anyone who is attending to ensure they get there early - plan your travel in advance. As it is such a crucial fixture for both teams, no supporters from either side would want to miss the kick off.

“I would like to emphasise that the security measures, which includes the presence of armed officers, are not in response to any particular threat as there is no intelligence to suggest that - similar measures have been introduced across a number of stadiums and are being used at Ibrox and Hampden.”