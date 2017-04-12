Are you a mystery millionaire? Dundee £1m lottery ticket remains unclaimed

Scottish Lottery players are being urged to check their old tickets after the operator revealed that a prize of £1million has still gone unclaimed.

The Euromillions Millionaire Maker gives prizes of £1million through codes on regular Euromillions tickets purchases for their draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

During a recent ‘Mega Week’, where more millionaires are made, a ticket purchased in Dundee won the £1m prize and a luxury safari.

Camelot revealed today that the ticket, bought in the Dundee City area with code XRTV 79106 hasn’t been used to claim the life-changing prize.

The draw in question was on Tuesday 28 March of this year, meaning that the lucky ticket-holder has until 24 September to claim their prize.

If someone believes they have the winning ticket but no longer have it, the deadline is shorter, just 30 days from the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward to claim the prize, the seven-figure sum will go towards the National Lottery’s funding of charitable organisations.

If you think you are the lucky winner, you can contact the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk