Are kids really dressing up as Donald Trump this Halloween?

A new study has revealed that Donald Trump is in the top ten Halloween costumes for kids this year.

Beano.com, polled 2,000 British parents with kids aged 4 -14 and found that the Trump Halloween costume was one of the most popular.

While the poll showed that classic polls like zombies, devils and ghosts remained popular, Donald Trump was considered to be the scariest celebrity that kids could think of to dress up as.

The study also stated that 44% of parents thought their child would be scared if they dressed up as the American president. Nigel Farage was another placed in the top 10,