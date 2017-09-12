Apple unveils glimpse of ‘future of the iPhone’

Apple has unveiled its most expensive smartphone ever, hailing it the “future of the iPhone”.

The iPhone X, which has been referred to as “ten”, will retail for £999 and use facial recognition technology to recognise its owner. It will go on sale on 3 November.

Apple boss Tim Cook used Steve Jobs’s favoured “one more thing” line to announce the widely rumoured special edition phone at a live event at the firm’s California headquarters last night.

The facial recognition software uses infrared sensors among others to build a dot pattern and recognise a user’s face through machine learning techniques. Apple says it can even recognise users in the dark.

As well as being used to unlock the device, Face ID technology can also be used to create Animoji – animated emoji controlled by the user’s face.

The larger screen, which fills the front of the device and replaces the traditional home button, also uses OLED screen technology for the first time.

Meanwhile Apple also unveiled its latest watch which allows users to make calls, send messages and stream music without a connection to a smartphone.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will launch exclusively with EE on 22 September.

The widely rumoured Apple TV 4K was also unveiled, which will support better quality 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) on the streaming box for the first time.

And the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were unveiled with Mr Cook calling the phones a “huge step forward” for the device. The two new phones will feature glass on the front and rear of the device for the first time, specially sealed to make the 8 and 8 Plus dust and water resistant.