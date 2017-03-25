Appeal to trace missing pensioner

Police have launched an appeal to find an 84-year-old man missing from his home in East Kilbride since Thursday March 23 2017.

Thomas Clark, 84, who stays in Kirkton Park in East Kilbride was reported missing on Friday March 24 2017. An enquiry has been launched to trace Thomas Clark safe and well.

Officers have determined from analysis of CCTV that the last confirmed sighting of Mr Clark was at 10:45pm hours on Thursday 23 March, who was seen leaving Hairmyres Hospital on Eaglesham Road.

It is believed he returned to his home in Kirkton Park before leaving the address sometime before 6pm on Thursday evening, although this is still to be confirmed. He has not returned home since he was reported missing.

Officers have been assessing CCTV and have been conducting door to door enquiries as well as liaising with local businesses and transport providers in order to assist the enquiry.

Officers are now seeking the assistance of the public to trace Thomas Clark safe and well.

He is described as a white man, 5ft6” in height, slim build and with white hair.

When he was last seen, Mr Clark was wearing a long brown/mahogany puffer jacket, brown leather shoes, a checked jumper in grey with blue and green diamonds on front, a black beanie hat and grey padded gloves with black leather palms.

If anyone has seen Mr Clark or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact officers at East Kilbride on 101.