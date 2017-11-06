Appeal launched to find missing Scottish football journalist and writer

Police have appealed for information about a Scottish sports journalist and author who has gone missing in Manchester.

Kevin McCarra, 59, from Glasgow, was last seen around 2.30pm on Sunday at the Whitworth Art Gallery on Oxford Road near Manchester University.

Mr McCarra was visiting the city from Glasgow with his wife, Susan Stewart.

He is the former chief football correspondent for The Guardian and has authored several books about Celtic FC and Scottish football.

Ms Stewart said the couple went to Manchester on a weekend break and visited the National Football Museum on Saturday and the art gallery on Sunday, when they became separated and he has not been seen since.j

Ms Stewart said: “We got separated. He did not know the name of the hotel and he’s not managed to find his way back and unfortunately he’s gone without his phone.”

Mr McCarra is described as 5ft 10ins, slim with thin, salt and peppered hair. He has a Glaswegian accent and was last seen wearing navy trousers, an orange jumper, purple trainers and a light cream and blue jacket.

Detective Constable Tom Munnery, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Kevin’s wife and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him as he’s been missing for over 24 hours now.

“Please take a good look at the photo of Kevin and get in touch with police if you have any information at all.”

Anyone with information on Kevin’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 0161 856 4166 or 101, quoting MP111085. This can also be done anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.