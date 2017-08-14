Appeal after theft at St Andrews golf club

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a high-value theft from a golf course.

Sometime between 8.15pm on Saturday, August 5 and 6am on Sunday, August 6 a Portacabin at Kingsbarns Golf Course was broken into and a safe containing a five-figure sum of cash was stolen from inside.

Over the past week police have been working closely with staff at the course to identify those responsible and have been pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with this ongoing investigation to come forward.

Detective Inspector Graham Fenton from North East Fife and Levenmouth CID said: “The Portacabin was being used in connection with the Women’s British Open tournament and as a result the safe contained a significant sum of money.

“We are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Kingsbarns Golf Course last weekend, or anyone who can assist with our ongoing investigation.

“In particular, we are interested in any information that can help us recover the safe.”

Those with information can contact us via 101 and quote incident number 4744 of the 6th August. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.