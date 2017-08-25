Apache North Sea contract extension secures Can Group jobs

The engineering arm of Can Group has retained a key North Sea contract in a move that secures upwards of 65 jobs.

The deal – a two-year extension to an existing, multi-year contract – will see the firm provide inspection and integrity support services for Apache North Sea’s assets in the UK continental shelf. It sees a continuation of the services provided from the group’s Aberdeen base.

Can Group’s engineering specialist, Engteq, will continue to deliver corrosion, structural and inspection engineering support services for Apache.

Innes Walker, group director, said: “This extension is a key example of the value our integrated approach to asset integrity management provides to the industry, with the expertise of three Can Group business streams seamlessly delivered through one contract.

“Engteq provides engineering services to support integrity management with Can’s inspection business stream delivering a comprehensive range of conventional and advanced inspection techniques. Can’s trades business stream provides rope access mechanical support services.”

He added: “The fact operators are investing in their North Sea assets is hugely encouraging for the supply chain – ongoing recovery from the downturn will only be possible through their continued commitment to maximising economic recovery in the basin.”

Formed in 1986, Can Group has a combined workforce of more than 700 people across its various divisions.

