Anti-Trump protesters gather outside US consulate in Edinburgh

THOUSANDS of women and men have gathered together outside of the US consulate in Edinburgh as part of a global “solidarity” march in the wake of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The event, which is being held in conjunction with others taking place in cities across the world to promote women’s and human rights, aims to show solidarity in the face of the new leader of the United State’s alleged sexism, racism and homophobia.

Marches are also happening in other UK cities including Manchester, London, Belfast, Liverpool and Cardiff, with thousands expected to attend.

About 200,000 people - including celebrities Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer - are expected to take part in a demonstration in Washington DC later on Saturday.

Beginning at the American Embassy in London, the march will snake its way around the streets of the capital and finish with a rally in Trafalgar Square.

The movement states on its website that the US election “proved a catalyst for a grassroots movement of women to assert the positive values that the politics of fear denies”.

Organisers of the London march are calling for people to join them “as part of an international day of action in solidarity” on President Trump’s first full day in the Oval Office.